Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank launches 'DigiGold' platform for customers to invest in gold

Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank, the company said in a statement.The gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through Airtel Thanks app at any time in a matter of few clicks, it said adding that there is no minimum investment value requirement.Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said DigiGold is the latest addition to the companys neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:36 IST
Airtel Payments Bank launches 'DigiGold' platform for customers to invest in gold

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday launched DigiGold, a digital platform for its customers to make investments in gold.

DigiGold has been launched in partnership with SafeGold, a provider of digital gold.

With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank's savings account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank, the company said in a statement.

''The gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through Airtel Thanks app at any time in a matter of few clicks,'' it said adding that there is no minimum investment value requirement.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said DigiGold is the latest addition to the company's neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products. ''Our customers can now invest in gold through a seamless digital journey on our app. We also plan to introduce Systematic Investment Plans to enable customers to invest regularly,'' Ananthanarayanan said.

Gaurav Mathur, managing director of SafeGold, said as gold is a part of almost every Indian's investment portfolio, it is imperative for the ecosystem to devise avenues that empower every citizen to buy and sell gold digitally. ''Gold has seen a resurgence over the past year as the savings instrument of choice, and we are proud to have partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to offer customers range of digital gold related products in the manner and value of their choice,'' Mathur added.

SafeGold, a provider of digital gold, offers customers 24K gold ascribing to international quality standards. ''It combines the convenience and speed of the internet with the safety of a SEBI registered Trustee, and more security than traditional gold purchases,'' the statement said.

Airtel Payments Bank had recently increased its savings deposit limit to Rs 2 lakh in line with RBI guidelines. It now offers an increased interest rate of 6 per cent on deposits between Rs 1-2 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Open community kitchen, provide dry ration & facilitate transportation of migrant workers: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the NCR for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to retur...

Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount

British Airways , Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined U.S. airlines in avoiding flying to Israel, which has activated a back-up airport in the far south as a precaution against...

TN Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai, May 13 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Thursday extended their greetings for Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow.I convey my h...

Study reveals short gratitude intervention can increase academic motivation

In a recent study, researchers from Ritsumeikan University and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology NICT, Japan, have explored a simple strategy to increase motivation in college students by nurturing a positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021