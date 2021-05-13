Shriram City Union Finance buys over 4.4 cr shares of housing fin subsidiary for Rs 200 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:40 IST
Shriram City Union Finance on Thursday said its has acquired over 4.44 crore shares of its housing finance subsidiary for Rs 200 crore. ''The company had on May 12, 2021 subscribed 4,44,44,445 number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each priced at Rs 45 per share... aggregating to Rs 2,00,00,00,025 in Rights Issue offered by Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL), subsidiary of the Company,'' it said in a regulatory filing. After allotment of shares by SHFL in response to this subscription, the company's holding in SHFL will be 81.61 per cent of the equity capital, it added.

