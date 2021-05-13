Left Menu

Sterling holds above $1.40 as investors stick with bullish bets

The pound had risen above $1.41 for the first time since February on Monday, helped by a combination of dollar weakness, market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing measures and the Bank of England raising its forecast for economic growth. Better-than-expected British GDP numbers on Wednesday also supported the pound, although a rise in the dollar after better-than-forecast U.S. inflation data unravelled some of sterling's recent rally.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:41 IST
Sterling holds above $1.40 as investors stick with bullish bets

The British pound slipped on Thursday but held close to recent highs, withstanding a wider selloff that has knocked risk currencies this week. The pound had risen above $1.41 for the first time since February on Monday, helped by a combination of dollar weakness, market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing measures and the Bank of England raising its forecast for economic growth.

Better-than-expected British GDP numbers on Wednesday also supported the pound, although a rise in the dollar after better-than-forecast U.S. inflation data unravelled some of sterling's recent rally. On Thursday, the pound traded at $1.4043, down marginally on the day. But the drop from the highs of earlier this week was modest given sharp falls in global stock markets and a deterioration in general investor sentiment.

Against the euro, sterling weakened 0.2% to 86.08 pence . Analysts say a combination of a stronger UK economic rebound than expected and the belief that any Scottish independence vote pushed by nationalists is a long way off make the pound a relatively attractive currency.

"The better than expected March UK GDP yesterday underscored the bright outlook for the pound and the expected solid UK data this quarter should further support the currency," ING analysts said in a research note. "We expect EUR/GBP to re-test the 85 level in the coming weeks. After the latest dip in GBP speculative positioning, sterling longs should start increasing yet again."

CFTC positioning data showed that speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week to May 4. . Sterling is the second best-performing G10 currency in 2021, helped by bets that Britain's rapid vaccination drive will lead to a quicker economic rebound.

The currency has also benefited from the Bank of England beginning to taper its bond purchasing programme last week, on the back of the improving economic outlook. Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Wednesday he was not too concerned about the medium-term inflation outlook in Britain, but would watch out for damage done by the pandemic to the country's productive capacity.

British house price inflation hit its highest level since the late 1980s in April as buyers raced to take advantage of an extended tax break just as sellers retreated from the market, a survey showed this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Open community kitchen, provide dry ration & facilitate transportation of migrant workers: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the NCR for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to retur...

Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount

British Airways , Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined U.S. airlines in avoiding flying to Israel, which has activated a back-up airport in the far south as a precaution against...

TN Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai, May 13 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Thursday extended their greetings for Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow.I convey my h...

Study reveals short gratitude intervention can increase academic motivation

In a recent study, researchers from Ritsumeikan University and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology NICT, Japan, have explored a simple strategy to increase motivation in college students by nurturing a positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021