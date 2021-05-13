Left Menu

Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

The fine led to a 7.66 billion yuan ($1.19 billion)operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31. "The Penalty Decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society, as well as our social responsibilities and commitments," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an earnings call.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:21 IST
Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator. Its U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 3% in choppy trading, even as the company forecast strong 2022 revenue, betting that the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.

The outlook, however, was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China that led to the suspension of a $37 billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8 billion fine in April for anti-competitive business practices. The fine led to a 7.66 billion yuan ($1.19 billion)operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

"The Penalty Decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society, as well as our social responsibilities and commitments," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an earnings call. Alibaba forecast annual revenue of 930 billion yuan ($144.12 billion) for the year ending March 2022, above expectation of 928.25 billion yuan.

Core commerce revenue rose 72% to 161.37 billion yuan in the fourth quarter. But growth at its cloud computing unit slowed to 37% to 16.8 billion yuan from 58% a year earlier, its weakest since at least 2016. Alibaba said it was due to a top customer with a "sizeable presence outside of China" ending its business for "non-product related reasons."

Overall revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan in the fourth quarter, topping a Refinitiv forecast of 180.41 billion yuan. Alibaba's U.S. listed shares have fallen more than 30% since hitting a record high in late October when its founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticizing China's financial regulators.

The sinking share price reflects investor anxiety over regulation, said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based Adamas Asset Management. "The company has faced rogue waves of regulatory risk, which now threaten the entire tech sector."

($1 = 6.4545 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 35,297 new cases, 344 deaths

Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712, the Health department said.The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after reco...

EC to set up 'core committee' to identify shortcomings during recently-held assembly polls

The Election Commission has decided to set up a panel to identify the experiences and shortcomings during the recently-held five assembly polls.Elections were held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The core committee...

Centre should float common global tender for vaccines on states' behalf: Maha govt

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday demanded that the Union government float a single global tender of coronavirus vaccines on behalf of all the states to avoid unhealthy competition.He made the suggestion during a video con...

CureVac-GSK coronavirus variant vaccine generates good immune response in rats

A second-generation COVID-19 vaccine developed by CureVac and GlaxoSmithKline , designed to protect against coronavirus variants, produced a high level of immune response in a trial in rats, the companies said on Thursday. CureVac in Februa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021