Humanitarian step by Lokmat Group: 10 lakh Financial Assistance & Expert team's guidance to every COVID casualty's kin through #LokmatCares Initiative

The second wave of the COVID19 pandemic has hit India very hard and businesses across the spectrum are suffering setbacks. There has been huge humanitarian toll as well with the loss of loved ones. In such a difficult and challenging environment the Lokmat Group has announce the #Lokmat Cares (Covid Assistance Relief & Support) Initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:28 IST
Karan Darda, Executive Director and Editorial Director, Lokmat Group. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/Lokmat Media Group): The second wave of the COVID19 pandemic has hit India very hard and businesses across the spectrum are suffering setbacks. There has been huge humanitarian toll as well with the loss of loved ones. In such a difficult and challenging environment the Lokmat Group has announce the #Lokmat Cares (Covid Assistance Relief & Support) Initiative. Instituted by Maharashtra and Goa's number 1 paper, Lokmat, the #LokmatCares initiative looks to mitigate the loss that any family would face due to the untimely and sad passing away of any Lokmat Employee due the Covid 19 Pandemic . Under the initiative a special assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of any Lokmat employee who sadly passed away due to COVID19. Also Lokmat will appoint a team of senior employees who will counsel, guide and support the dependent family members of the departed employee for a period of two years. The package is being rolled out retrospectively so that family of any departed employees impacted in the earlier waves may also avail the assistance.

"The loss of a loved one can never be replaced by anything. A family yearns empathy and humanitarian gestures that will help them to bear the loss and stand on their feet. At Lokmat, we always use the term, 'Lokmat Parivar' because we truly consider every employee a a family member. Losing a colleague is like losing a family member and as an organization, we want to ensure that we stand by them in times of dire need. The #LokmatCares package is a step in that direction." Highlights Karan Darda, Executive Director and Editorial Director, Lokmat Group. Karan emphasizes, "We are very grateful to our Lokmat family for the hard work and dedication shown by them during this difficult period. Despite the lockdown, our team has been working like frontline workers to bring factual and research-based news to our readers. The entire supply chain in the organization has supported every endeavour during this pandemic and beyond. I believe that our employees are our most valuable and key asset and their health and well-being are a priority at all times."

Under Lokmat CARES, the company has also rolled out other initiatives like a complete work from home program , detailed communiques and protocols, regular sanitization , vaccination and medical advice and equipment like concentrators, help in finding hospital beds etc. to aid the employees during these trying times. The company is confident that they will weather this storm and emerge winners, as always. This story is provided by Lokmat Media Group. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Lokmat Media Group)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

