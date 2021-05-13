Business highlights

Left Menu

DCM22 BIZ-VACCINE-FICCI Acute vaccine shortage has put peoples lives at serious risk Ficci New Delhi Industry chamber Ficci on Thursday said at present there is a wide mismatch between demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and its acute shortage has put lives of people at serious risk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:40 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DCM50 BIZ-FM-HOUSING SWAMIH Fund for stalled housing projs to benefit 1.16 lakh home buyers: Sitharaman New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Fund will benefit 1.16 lakh home loan borrowers whose housing projects were stalled due to last mile funding issues.

DCM51 BIZ-LD RELIANCE-GAS Intense bidding for KG-D6 gas in e-auction on DGH-approved platform; O2C, IOC bag supplies New Delhi: As many as 14 users across sectors slugged it on a third party electronic platform for seven-and-half hours to secure natural gas supplies from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block before the oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit of Reliance Industries Ltd bagged most of the supplies, sources said.

DCM14 BIZ-ARZOOO-VACCINE SLOT Arzooo rolls out COVID-19 vaccine slot tracker New Delhi: Retail-tech startup Arzooo on Thursday announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine slot tracker on its business-to-business platform as well as its main website. DCM37 BIZ-VIRUS-FACEBOOK-CAMPAIGN Facebook to roll out new campaign in India to fight COVID-related misinformation New Delhi: Facebook on Thursday said it will roll out a new campaign in India in the coming weeks to ''educate and inform people'' about how to detect misinformation related to COVID-19, and encourage users to check the information they receive against an authentic source. DCM22 BIZ-VACCINE-FICCI Acute vaccine shortage has put people's lives at serious risk: Ficci New Delhi: Industry chamber Ficci on Thursday said at present there is a wide mismatch between demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and its acute shortage has put lives of people at serious risk. DCM39 AVI-GOAIR-BRAND GoAir rebrands as Go First after 15 years of flying Mumbai: After being in the skies for 15 years, Wadia Group-owned GoAir has rebranded itself as 'Go First' as the airline focuses on ultra-low-cost business model amid the aviation industry grappling with pandemic headwinds.

DCM5BIZ-VIRUS-ELI LILLY-PACTS Eli Lilly inks pacts for COVID-19 drug Baricitinib with Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's, MSN Labs New Delhi: Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday said it has inked voluntary licensing agreements with three Indian drug firms -- Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's and MSN Laboratories -- to expedite availability of Baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

