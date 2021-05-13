Left Menu

Alibaba records first quarterly operating loss since IPO

The penalty decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society as well as our social responsibilities and commitments, he said.The company said Thursday that it expects revenue in this fiscal year, which ends in March 2022, to grow by more than 30 per cent, reaching over 930 billion yuan USD 144 billion.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:53 IST
Alibaba records first quarterly operating loss since IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Alibaba had its first quarterly operating loss since it went public in 2014 after Beijing slapped a record USD 2.8 billion fine on the nation's largest e-commerce company for abusing its market position.

The loss tied to the anti-monopoly fine was 7.66 billion yuan (USD 1,170 million) for the quarter that ended in March, though revenue growth was 64 per cent, reaching 187.4 billion yuan (USD 28.6 million).

At the opening bell on the NYSE Thursday, shares tumbled more than 6 per cent. Authorities launched an investigation into Alibaba last year and abruptly halted the USD 37 billion initial public offering of shares from its financial affiliate Ant Group as Beijing grew increasingly concerned over the growing influence of technology giants in China.

Beijing has fined multiple technology firms over antitrust violations and has since launched a probe into Alibaba rival Meituan over suspected anti-competitive behaviour.

"We have stated that we accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination," said Alibaba chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang in an earnings call Thursday. "The penalty decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society as well as our social responsibilities and commitments," he said.

The company said Thursday that it expects revenue in this fiscal year, which ends in March 2022, to grow by more than 30 per cent, reaching over 930 billion yuan (USD 144 billion). That is better than most industry analysts are expecting..

It also reported a total of 811 million annual active users for the quarter ended March.

Alibaba Group Holding's New York-listed stock has fallen 14 per cent since Beijing announced that its investigation into the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a science-based decision taken with confidence that there wi...

Maha: Online fraudsters cheat people by posing as Remdesivir dealers

Maharashtra Cyber, the state polices cyber wing, has registered a case against online fraudsters who cheated people by posing as dealers of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.In...

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 35,297 new cases, 344 deaths

Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712, the Health department said.The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after reco...

EC to set up 'core committee' to identify shortcomings during recently-held assembly polls

The Election Commission has decided to set up a panel to identify the experiences and shortcomings during the recently-held five assembly polls.Elections were held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The core committee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021