Left Menu

Samsung brings 60 oxygen concentrators from South Korea for UP, 30 of them for Noida

Twenty per cent more people can be vaccinated with the same number of vials when LDS syringes are used, he added.The official said another lot of 30 oxygen concentrators was being delivered to the Lucknow administration on Thursday by Samsung.Samsung India Vice-President and CSR Head Partha Ghosh said, Samsung stands with the people of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the rest of India and will continue to support the community during these difficult times. In addition, Samsung has also contributed Rs 7.5 crore for COVID-19 relief measures to the UP State Disaster Management Fund.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:23 IST
Samsung brings 60 oxygen concentrators from South Korea for UP, 30 of them for Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Electronics provided 60 oxygen concentrators to Uttar Pradesh and half of them to Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday, as the South Korean company joined efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, officials said.

The help comes as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) of Samsung, which has its biggest mobile phone-manufacturing factory at Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, and is one of the leading investors in Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y appreciated and thanked Samsung for the effort and hoped that the company would continue to help in the future during the pandemic. Coronavirus patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been claiming shortage of medical oxygen with their families running pillar to post for procuring oxygen cylinders and concentrators due to hiked demand and black marketing amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said the electronics giant on Thursday delivered 30 oxygen concentrators to the Gautam Buddh Nagar chief medical officer.

''These oxygen concentrators are the first lot of the COVID-19 aid that Samsung has committed to the state of Uttar Pradesh under its CSR initiative. They have been airlifted from South Korea,'' Chauhan said in a statement.

''It will soon be followed by a batch of oxygen cylinders and Low Dead Space (LDS) syringes, which will help save wastage of vaccine in vials. Twenty per cent more people can be vaccinated with the same number of vials when LDS syringes are used,'' he added.

The official said another lot of 30 oxygen concentrators was being delivered to the Lucknow administration on Thursday by Samsung.

Samsung India Vice-President and CSR Head Partha Ghosh said, ''Samsung stands with the people of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the rest of India and will continue to support the community during these difficult times.'' In addition, Samsung has also contributed Rs 7.5 crore for COVID-19 relief measures to the UP State Disaster Management Fund. It has committed to donate a total of 1,900 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators and 6.5 lakh LDS syringes to the state, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung brings 60 oxygen concentrators from South Korea for UP, 30 of them for Noida

Samsung Electronics provided 60 oxygen concentrators to Uttar Pradesh and half of them to Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday, as the South Korean company joined efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, officials said.The h...

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 35,297 new cases, 344 deaths

Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712, the Health department said.The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after reco...

EC to set up 'core committee' to identify shortcomings during recently-held assembly polls

The Election Commission has decided to set up a panel to identify the experiences and shortcomings during the recently-held five assembly polls.Elections were held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The core committee...

Can NGOs receive foreign contributions pending MHA approval as their services required:HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether non-governmental organisations NGOs can receive foreign contributions, pending its approval as many of them render services to the society which are enormously required during the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021