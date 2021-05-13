Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:41 IST
Indiabulls' healthcare arm to offer Rs 90-cr of non-critical drugs in Covid aid
The Indiabulls Group, through its digital healthcare arm Dhani Healthcare, is working on a plan to extend Rs 90-crore worth of COVID-19 aid to a targeted 25 lakh needy families by home-delivering non-critical medicines and vitamins, beginning Friday.

Dhani Healthcare is a digital platform offering telemedicine and online pharmacy services. It provides online medical video consultations and doorstep delivery of discounted generic and branded medicines through its mobile app Dhani. Since the launch, it has served over 6 lakh people through its dedicated 200 licensed general practitioners and specialist doctors.

Its doctors conduct over 1 lakh tele-consultations through the Dhani platform in a month and its pharmacy services cover over 28,000 pin-codes, Nikhil Chari, the president of Dhani, told PTI on Thursday.

''Our objective is to deliver free of cost COVID-19 care kits to 25 lakh households benefiting 50 lakh adults at their homes. Our service went live today and mass supplies will begin from Friday. To help avoid duplication/wastage, we will charge Rs 25 from each household as delivery charges, Chari said. The healthcare kit will have tablets for fever, vitamins and vitamin supplements and all other non-critical medicines to help people fight the pandemic. ''We have budgeted Rs 90 crore towards this,'' Chari added. Each kit is packaged under the recommendation of the Union health ministry and will be helpful in the initial preventive care of of the pandemic and will have a monthly course of medicines that help boost one's immunity through Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Paracetamol in case of fever and body ache, he said, adding this is not a substitute for Covid care but will help in the initial preventive care by boosting immunity. Those willing to get the kit can do so through the Dhani app or go online to the platform. and place their order for free. They are also offering free video calls with doctors and specialists round the clock.

Dhani Healthcare is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhani Services, which is traded on the domestic exchanges and the Luxembourg bourse, is an arm of Indiabulls and was earlier known as Indiabulls Ventures. On the BSE, it closed at Rs 176.90 on Wednesday with a market capitalisation of close to Rs 10,800 crore on a day when the benchmark tanked 1 per cent on pandemic worries.

