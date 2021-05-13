Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST
Business briefs

Care Health Insurance has set-up a Covid Holding Centre at its corporate office in Gurugram for employees and families.

The Covid centre is designed as a temporary isolation center, well equipped with oxygen concentrators, basic medication and guidance of healthcare experts, the company said on Thursday.

The objective behind this is to ensure that employees are not inconvenienced due to the unavailability of these services while waiting for a hospital bed, it added.

Sanjeev Meghani, Head-HR, Care Health Insurance, said: ''With the prevailing concerns around the unavailability of healthcare facilities, we have introduced a series of initiatives for our employees in addition to the Covid Holding Centre.'' ******************************** Max Bupa Health Insurance launches 'Senior First' plan with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh *Max Bupa Health Insurance has launched a 'Senior First' plan for senior citizens with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh, and the scheme will not require any mandatory medical tests, health check-up.

Anyone claim paid from this benefit can be up to the base sum insured and can make as many claims as required in the same policy year, for same or different illnesses, said the company. This will enable senior citizens to never fall short of coverage which is critical to protect against unforeseen medical expenditure towards all kinds of diseases, including Covid-19, Max Bupa said. Even in case of critical illnesses like kidney failure, dialysis or cancer, when patients often need hospitalisation multiple times in the same year. Unlimited coverage of the product will prove to be extremely useful.

