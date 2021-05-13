COVID: North Western Railways reduces timing of 38 passenger reservation system offices

The North Western Railways has reduced the timing of 38 passenger reservation system offices due to less traffic amid COVID-19 triggered lockdown imposed by the state government. The reservation window will open in a single shift from May 15 in Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur divisions and second shift operation is being temporarily closed, an official statement said. The second shift of 38 passenger reservation system offices will be temporarily stopped and the offices will be operate in a single shift till 2.00 pm, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)