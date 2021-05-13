Left Menu

COVID: North Western Railways reduces timing of 38 passenger reservation system offices

The reservation window will open in a single shift from May 15 in Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur divisions and second shift operation is being temporarily closed, an official statement said. The second shift of 38 passenger reservation system offices will be temporarily stopped and the offices will be operate in a single shift till 2.00 pm, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:44 IST
COVID: North Western Railways reduces timing of 38 passenger reservation system offices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The North Western Railways has reduced the timing of 38 passenger reservation system offices due to less traffic amid COVID-19 triggered lockdown imposed by the state government. The reservation window will open in a single shift from May 15 in Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur divisions and second shift operation is being temporarily closed, an official statement said. The second shift of 38 passenger reservation system offices will be temporarily stopped and the offices will be operate in a single shift till 2.00 pm, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FELUDA kit more expensive, hence not as popular as RTPCR: ICMR to HC

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that COVID detecting test - FELUDA - developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR has not gained popularity like RTPCR as its kit was m...

Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israels commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclaves border.The four days of cross-border violence showed n...

U.S. objects to U.N. meeting on Israel, Gaza on Friday -diplomats

The United States has objected to a request by Norway, China and Tunisia for a public meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday to discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, diplomats said.Diplomats said W...

Pfizer got no response to offers to supply vaccine to Brazil last year, exec says

Pfizer Inc repeatedly offered to sell its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazils Health Ministry between August and November last year, but got no answer from the government, Pfizers chief executive for Latin America told lawmakers on Thursday. A Sena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021