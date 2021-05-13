Eli Lilly inks pacts for COVID drug Baricitinib with Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's, MSN Labs

Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday said it has inked voluntary licensing agreements with Indian drug firms Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's and MSN Laboratories to expedite availability of Baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

The company has issued additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licences to Dr Reddy's, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which will be collaborating with Eli Lilly to accelerate and expand the availability of Baricitinib in India, it said in a statement.

''These three additional voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of Baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India,'' it added.

The company had on Monday announced signing voluntary licensing agreements with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.

Eli Lilly and Company has received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), for Baricitinib to be used in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, the statement said.

''Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines,'' Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India said.

This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian government, he added.

''We will continue to explore other possible initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India,” Visini said.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and Company said it continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to donate its anti-COVID-19 treatments, including neutralising antibodies.

On the development, Torrent Pharma said the agreement will help ensure wider reach and access of the drug to patients in India and further adds to the company's efforts in helping patients affected by the pandemic.

''We are pleased to partner and work closely with Lilly to bring this treatment to market. This partnership further strengthens our efforts to help the nation fight the pandemic and provide quality treatment to patients,'' Aman Mehta, chief marketing officer for Torrent said.

MSN Group CMD M S N Reddy said, ''This collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company is a landmark milestone in India's fight against COVID-19 and will thus help in increasing the availability and affordability of baricitinib.'' MSN will be launching the product in two strengths -- 2 mg and 4mg.

MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of Baricitinib in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units, the company said in a statement.

