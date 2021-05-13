Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on tech boost after fewer jobless claims data

The data comes on the heels of stronger-than-expected consumer prices data, a surge in commodity prices and signs of a labor shortage this week, stoking inflation concerns that could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. Losses in the past three days had pulled the S&P 500 4% off its record closing high on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was about 8% below its April 29 all-time high.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on tech boost after fewer jobless claims data

Technology stocks helped Wall Street's main indexes rebound on Thursday after three sessions of declines, as data showing fewer Americans filed for weekly jobless claims bolstered confidence in a U.S. economic recovery.

The Labor Department's data showed new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as companies held onto their workers. A separate report showed producer prices increased more than expected in April, leading to the biggest annual gain since 2010. The data comes on the heels of stronger-than-expected consumer prices data, a surge in commodity prices and signs of a labor shortage this week, stoking inflation concerns that could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Losses in the past three days had pulled the S&P 500 4% off its record closing high on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was about 8% below its April 29 all-time high. "People were expecting higher inflation, there was a little bit of a reset. But I don't see every CPI data as being a potential Armageddon," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Management.

"There's still more room to rotate into financials and energy from the tech stocks. I don't think the big-cap tech stocks are overvalued but they are fully valued." The technology index, among the most battered S&P sectors this week, jumped 1.5% on Thursday.

The CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, retreated to 24.11 points after hitting its highest levels in more than two months. At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 403.96 points, or 1.20%, at 33,991.62, the S&P 500 was up 44.97 points, or 1.11%, at 4,108.01, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 99.10 points, or 0.76%, at 13,130.78.

The inflation talk has increased focus on economic data, with attention turning to retail sales and industrial production reports on Friday. Dating app owner Bumble Inc shed another 10%, falling below its initial public offering price for the first time, despite forecasting current-quarter revenue above estimates. The stock, listed on the Nasdaq in February, has lost about 19% of its value in the past three sessions.

Walt Disney's shares gained 0.8% ahead of its second-quarter results due after the closing bell. Boeing Co rose 1.4% after the U.S. planemaker won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue that had affected about 100 737 MAX airplanes.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 90 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt to take steps for speedy rescue of abducted ONGC

The wife and younger brother of abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia on Thursday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who assured them that all steps will be taken to rescue him from the clutches of the insurgent group ULFAInde...

FELUDA kit more expensive, hence not as popular as RTPCR: ICMR to HC

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that COVID detecting test - FELUDA - developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR has not gained popularity like RTPCR as its kit was m...

Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israels commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclaves border.The four days of cross-border violence showed n...

U.S. objects to U.N. meeting on Israel, Gaza on Friday -diplomats

The United States has objected to a request by Norway, China and Tunisia for a public meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday to discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, diplomats said.Diplomats said W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021