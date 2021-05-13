Shipping Corporation Q4 net profit slips 23 pc to Rs 85.76 cr

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 85.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 111 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income declined to Rs 900.73 crore during the quarter under review as against 1,391.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were also lower at Rs 838.57 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 1,284.35 crore a year ago.

For the full FY21, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 696. 09 crore.

It had recorded a profit of Rs 336.48 crore during 2019-20.

As the country's premier shipping line SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)