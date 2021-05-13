Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelled

Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelledPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:40 IST
The Central Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of four trains including Mumbai- Pune Deccan Queen due to poor occupancy.
All services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled, it said.
Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled.
The decision was taken in view of poor occupancy due to lockdown-like restrictions enforced in Maharashtra, the CR said in a release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
