Left Menu

Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelled

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:40 IST
Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of four trains including Mumbai- Pune Deccan Queen due to poor occupancy.

All services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled, it said.

Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled.

The decision was taken in view of poor occupancy due to lockdown-like restrictions enforced in Maharashtra, the CR said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Langerak quits Socceroos to spend time with family amid COVID-19 crisis

Australia goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has ended his international career over travel concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, the 32-year-old announced on Thursday. Former Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart keeper Langerak, who currently plays f...

Cabinet welcomes R3bn commitment for producing COVID 19 vaccines

Cabinet has welcomed the R3 billion commitment, to transfer the latest technology for producing vaccines and biological therapies to South Africa, announced by Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong.Soon-Shiong, who is a South African born biotechnology en...

For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat

For elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work to stay fat.Scientists have conducted the most thorough study to date of the unique feeding behavior of northern eleph...

Kris Jenner reveals she is penning long handwritten birthday letters for her children

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kris Jenner recently revealed that she has been writing birthday letters for each of her six children to let them know what place they hold in her heart. People Magazine reported that Kris Jenner r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021