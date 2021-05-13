Left Menu

The company announced that it has pledged Rs 6.8 crore to support the country and from this fund, CLP India will extend Rs 3 crore support to CII Foundation and Rs 1 crore to its local non-profit partners, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:41 IST
Industry chamber CII on Thursday said that CLP India, a foreign investor in the Indian power sector, has partnered with CII Foundation to fight against the second wave of the pandemic in India. The company announced that it has pledged Rs 6.8 crore to support the country and from this fund, CLP India will extend Rs 3 crore support to CII Foundation and Rs 1 crore to its local non-profit partners, it said. ''The company will focus its efforts in supporting CII Foundation procure oxygen, and other lifesaving medical devices or supplies to ease the burden on the already overwhelmed and strained medical setups across India,'' it said in a statement. ******************** Fino Payments Bank targets to raise Rs 1 cr for COVID relief efforts * Fino Payments Bank is targeting to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID relief efforts by setting aside money after every transaction which happens on its network.

The fund will be used by Give India to procure and distribute medicines, oxygen cylinders, and other life-saving equipment to the Covid patients, an official statement said.

******************** Transasia Bio-Medicals donates 50 BiPAP-ventilator machines to Maharashtra *Transasia Bio-Medicals on Thursday said it has donated 50 BiPAP-ventilator machines to Maharashtra for deployment in various COVID-dedicated hospitals all over the state.

The company has been actively supporting various state governments in providing faster diagnosis and treatment to COVID patients, an official statement said.

******************** ICICI Lombard General Insurance launches helpline for employees *ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Thursday said it has launched a helpline for employees' mental and emotional wellbeing amid the second wave of the pandemic raging across the country.

Christened 'Santulan', the helpline manned by professionals will be operational round the clock, an official statement said.

******************** Maharashtra Tourism to organise two-day global conference *The Directorate of Tourism of Maharashtra government on Thursday said it is organising a two-day global conference on agritourism the coming weekend.

The conference is aimed at exploring sustainable entrepreneurship opportunities for rural women, and also involves awards to subject experts globally, an official statement said.

