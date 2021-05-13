Left Menu

Shipping Corporation Q4 net profit slips 23 pc to Rs 85.76 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:29 IST
Shipping Corporation Q4 net profit slips 23 pc to Rs 85.76 cr

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 85.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 111 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income declined to Rs 900.73 crore during the quarter under review as against 1,391.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were also lower at Rs 838.57 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 1,284.35 crore a year ago.

For the full FY21, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 696. 09 crore.

It had recorded a profit of Rs 336.48 crore during 2019-20.

Shipping Corporation said the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the fourth 2020-21 with the spike in cases. ''Crew change continues to be a challenging job in view of travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide. ''Though the Liner Freight rates have gone up, while the impact of COVID on crude oil demand and its associated market dynamics has adversely impacted the Tanker market,'' SCI said. In the T&OS segment, there is an improvement in activities in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, it added.

''However, the demand remains less as compared to Pre-COVID-19 situation. The Company has assessed the current scenario basis internal and external information and believes that there is no impact on its ability to continue operations,'' SCI noted.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, it said, adding the total outgo on this account will be approximately Rs 11.64 crore.

SCI said the group will assess the impact of the Code on Social Security 2020 - which was approved by Parliament - when it comes into effect.

The central government on March 30, 2021, had deferred the implementation of the Code on Social Security 2020.

As the country's premier shipping line SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Friend of embattled U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz readies guilty plea

A former Florida official central to the federal investigation of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz in connection with possible sex trafficking of a minor will plead guilty on Monday, a court filing showed, in a potentially troubles...

Cycling-Maeder takes Giro stage six as Bernal, Evenepoel impress

Swiss Gino Maeder claimed his maiden grand tour victory when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway on the sixth stage as Egan Bernal underlined his title credentials again on Thursday.A day after his Bahrain Victorious leader Mikel La...

17 migrants drown, 2 rescued in boat sinking off Tunisia

Authorities say 17 migrants drowned and two were rescued Thursday after a boat trying to carry them to Europe sank off the Tunisian coast.A naval mission saved two women from Nigeria off the coastal town of Zarzis who said their inflatable ...

Punjab govt gives post-facto approval to hospitals for procurement of materials worth Rs 152 cr

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave post-facto approval for the procurement of hospital material and consumables worth Rs 152.56 crore by the departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Educatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021