Shipping Corporation Q4 net profit slips 23 pc to Rs 85.76 cr

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 85.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 111 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income declined to Rs 900.73 crore during the quarter under review as against 1,391.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were also lower at Rs 838.57 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 1,284.35 crore a year ago.

For the full FY21, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 696. 09 crore.

It had recorded a profit of Rs 336.48 crore during 2019-20.

Shipping Corporation said the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the fourth 2020-21 with the spike in cases. ''Crew change continues to be a challenging job in view of travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide. ''Though the Liner Freight rates have gone up, while the impact of COVID on crude oil demand and its associated market dynamics has adversely impacted the Tanker market,'' SCI said. In the T&OS segment, there is an improvement in activities in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, it added.

''However, the demand remains less as compared to Pre-COVID-19 situation. The Company has assessed the current scenario basis internal and external information and believes that there is no impact on its ability to continue operations,'' SCI noted.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, it said, adding the total outgo on this account will be approximately Rs 11.64 crore.

SCI said the group will assess the impact of the Code on Social Security 2020 - which was approved by Parliament - when it comes into effect.

The central government on March 30, 2021, had deferred the implementation of the Code on Social Security 2020.

As the country's premier shipping line SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)