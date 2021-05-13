Business briefs 3

Twitter's rival Koo on Thursday unveiled its new logo, featuring its signature yellow bird, but with a fresh, new look.

Koo, has over the past few months seen a massive surge in its user base in the country, and now has about 60 lakh users on the platform.

''We are excited to unveil our new identity... The bird is full of positivity and will inspire people to talk about various aspects of life in the most positive manner,'' Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder of Koo, said in a statement.

* * * Infosys partners RXR Realty for wellness solution * IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it has collaborated with RXR Realty to build and deploy a comprehensive, smart building health and wellness solution.

The solution - RxWell - is a public health-based data-driven platform. It provides health and wellness insights and management tools for property managers, tenant administrators and office workers to aid in the safe return to work following COVID-19, a statement said.

The solution, which runs on Microsoft Azure, is in place in 26 office buildings in New York City enabling nearly 1,000 businesses and 70,000 employees returning to work, it added. ''The insights and tools available through RxWell will help businesses stay ahead of public health threats like coronavirus and keep workers safe as they return to the office, helping to kickstart local economies,'' Infosys Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Engineering Services) Nitesh Bansal said.

The RxWell solution provides a rich set of tools to help ensure adherence to critical safety protocols such as capacity thresholds, mask wearing, social distancing and air quality.

* * * i3systems buils intelligent automation solution to approve COVID-19 claims in 30 mins * Insurtech start-up i3systems on Thursday said it has built intelligent automation solution 'CliniAId' to approve COVID-19 discharge claims under 30 minutes.

CliniAId enables insurers and TPAs (third-party administrators) to manage end-to-end COVID-19 claims processes by automating financial and medical adjudication using artificial intelligence, the company said in a statement. Insurance sector regulator Irdai recently asked insurers and TPAs to process COVID-19 cashless claims within 60 minutes.

i3systems said that due to the complexity of COVID-19 treatment, insurers need additional 60 minutes of average handling time (AHT) to process COVID-19 related claims. Hence, to reduce the overhead of claims adjudicators and comply with the new policy, CliniAId will play a critical role enabling adjudicators to approve discharge claims in under 30 minutes.

