Left Menu

Centre should float common global tender for vaccines on states' behalf: Maha govt

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday demanded that the Union government float a single global tender for coronavirus vaccines on behalf of all the states to avoid unhealthy competition.He made the suggestion during a video conference between Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his counterparts from six states which have been severely affected by the pandemic, Tope told reporters here.If every state starts floating global tender, vaccine manufacturers will benefit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:28 IST
Centre should float common global tender for vaccines on states' behalf: Maha govt

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday demanded that the Union government float a single global tender for coronavirus vaccines on behalf of all the states to avoid ''unhealthy competition''.

He made the suggestion during a video conference between Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his counterparts from six states which have been severely affected by the pandemic, Tope told reporters here.

''If every state starts floating global tender, vaccine manufacturers will benefit. The Union government should review the total vaccine requirement in the country and float a common tender,'' he said.

''There should not be any unhealthy competition between states...It would not look good,'' Tope added.

The Centre last month asked the states to buy vaccines directly from the market for the inoculation of people in the 18-44 years age group. It will buy 50 percent production of Indian vaccine manufacturers and distribute it to states for inoculation of the above 45 age group, the Centre said.

Talking about the current status of vaccination in the state, Tope said, ''Some 20-22 lakh vials are required to complete the second dose of people (in the above 45 category).

By diverting the stock procured for 18-44 age group, we can only arrange up to 10 lakh vials.'' The Centre should provide remaining 10 lakh vials immediately, he said.

Tope said he also raised the issue of Remdesivir imports with Harsh Vardhan.

''Maharashtra government has given purchase order for three lakh vials of Remdesivir, but the import permission is still stuck with the Drug Controller General of India. The Centre should expedite the procedure,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar will free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed and charged with spreading false news or information that could cause public unrest will be freed by the countrys ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, a state televisi...

New Jersey Muslims mark Eid with 'heavy hearts' due to Israel-Gaza fighting

Muslim worshippers at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson, New Jersey, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Thursday with masks and prayers outdoors, as the conflict between Israel and Gaza cast shadows over the festival marking the end o...

Friend of embattled U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz readies guilty plea

A former Florida official central to the federal investigation of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz in connection with possible sex trafficking of a minor will plead guilty on Monday, a court filing showed, in a potentially troubles...

Cycling-Maeder takes Giro stage six as Bernal, Evenepoel impress

Swiss Gino Maeder claimed his maiden grand tour victory when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway on the sixth stage as Egan Bernal underlined his title credentials again on Thursday.A day after his Bahrain Victorious leader Mikel La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021