Left Menu

Vaccine waiver talks a chance for WTO to show its relevance -U.S. trade chief Tai

"This is the opportunity for the WTO to show its relevance for mankind." For a second day in a row, Tai heard criticism from Republican lawmakers that the intellectual property rights waiver will give critical biopharmaceutical technology to China, Russia and other strategic rivals while failing to increase vaccine supplies. Republican Representative Devin Nunes told Tai that he is concerned China is one of the few countries that could quickly manufacture messenger RNA vaccines, a technology partly developed with U.S. tax dollars.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:12 IST
Vaccine waiver talks a chance for WTO to show its relevance -U.S. trade chief Tai
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that World Trade Organization negotiations over intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines is a chance for the deeply divided trade body to make itself relevant to the world's needs. Tai, speaking to the House Ways and Means Committee, said she was committed to entering negotiations that take into account concerns from all sides, including drug companies.

"The WTO has not got a record of moving quickly, or getting to yes, across 164 members who must all agree, very often," Tai said. "This is the opportunity for the WTO to show its relevance for mankind." For a second day in a row, Tai heard criticism from Republican lawmakers that the intellectual property rights waiver will give critical biopharmaceutical technology to China, Russia and other strategic rivals while failing to increase vaccine supplies.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes told Tai that he is concerned China is one of the few countries that could quickly manufacture messenger RNA vaccines, a technology partly developed with U.S. tax dollars. "It really seems like they (China) want to steal this very new technology, especially as it relates to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines."

Tai said the administration was working to exercise leadership on the issue to try to reach a solution that saves lives and puts the world back on a faster growth track, which will benefit the United States. India and South Africa, the proponents of the original, much broader proposal are expressing "that they feel extremely vulnerable in not having access to vaccines and not being able to make them either," Tai said,

On Wednesday, Tai told a Senate hearing that companies making vaccines could be "a hero" by helping the world gain increased access to COVID-19 vaccines. She declined to discuss details of her consultations with drug companies before announcing the decision to join WTO waiver negotiations last week, but said that some are driven by more than their obligations to shareholders.

"Some of them do see themselves as important actors in the public health ecosystem in the world." Tai said that the intellectual property waiver was just one of a number of actions that would be required to increase manufacturing and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

Scotlands Robert MacIntyre has made plans for another late-night gaming session after carding a six-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead at the British Masters on Thursday. World number 45 MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in...

DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

The police department in the nations capital has suffered a massive leak of internal information after refusing to meet the blackmail demands of Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate. Experts say its the worst known ransomware attack ever t...

Blinken says U.S. will not leave Australia alone in face of China coercion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone on the field in the face of economic coercion from China.Blinken made the comment at a joint briefing with Australian Foreign Min...

Israel begins firing shells into Gaza as fighting escalates

Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021