Left Menu

Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn

Musk, one of bitcoin's most ardent backers, tweeted a graph of bitcoin's power consumption and said: "Energy usage trend over past few months is insane." (https://bit.ly/33BYV8Z) That followed his tweet from Wednesday saying Tesla would no longer accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its electric cars because it came at a great cost to the environment, an about-face from his stance in March.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:34 IST
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Thursday denounced the "insane" amount of energy used to produce bitcoin, doubling down on his sudden rejection of the cryptocurrency as a means of payment over environmental concerns. Musk, one of bitcoin's most ardent backers, tweeted a graph of bitcoin's power consumption and said: "Energy usage trend over past few months is insane." (https://bit.ly/33BYV8Z)

That followed his tweet from Wednesday saying Tesla would no longer accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its electric cars because it came at a great cost to the environment, an about-face from his stance in March. Bitcoin, which sank 17% to its lowest since March 1 on Wednesday after Musk's comments, climbed back to $50,360 on Thursday. Other cryptocurrencies including ether also fell before regaining some ground. Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, was down 2%.

Tesla's shares sank 3.2% to $571.08 on Thursday, the lowest level in over two months. "We believe very few vehicle purchases took place using bitcoin given the significant capital-gains tax liability such transactions could incur," CFRA said in a report.

"We think TSLA's foray into cryptocurrency has both weighed on the stock's valuation and muddled the story, raising a plethora of questions regarding its capital allocation strategy." Tesla revealed in February it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin, turbo-charging the crypto market. In April, the firm said it trimmed its position by 10% in the first quarter, booking a net profit of about $100 million.

Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would retain its bitcoin holdings with the plan to use the cryptocurrency as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy sources. "He's still beating the drum," said Robert Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Wealth Management in Massachusetts.

"He's a master of marketing ... Everyone in the world is talking about Elon Musk and bitcoin right now. Is that good for selling cars? Damn right, it is." Musk announced on Sunday that his commercial rocket company SpaceX would accept dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year - just hours after he sent the cryptocurrency spiraling downward when he called it "a hustle" during a guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" TV show.

Tesla's decision not to accept bitcoin payments allows him to appease critics while still keeping bitcoin on his balance sheet," said Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at digital asset manager CoinShares Group. 'ODD BEDFELLOWS'

Some Tesla investors and environmental campaigners have been increasingly critical about the way bitcoin is created or "mined" - high-powered computers compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles in an energy-intensive process that often relies on fossil fuels, particularly coal. "Tesla and Bitcoin were always odd bedfellows, given the environmental credentials of the electric car maker, and the colossal amount of energy consumed by the cryptocurrency," said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at fund platform AJ Bell.

Musk, who has championed bitcoin, said he backed that concern, especially the use of "coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel." If bitcoin were a country, it would use about the same amount of electricity a year as Switzerland does, Deutsche Bank analysts said.

GRAPHIC-Power-hungry bitcoin: https://tmsnrt.rs/3j4nUIV Musk's abrupt reversal on Bitcoin is a return to the volatile decision-making that has caused trouble for Tesla and Musk in the past.

In the case of bitcoin and cryptocurrency, his musings have had a significant impact on prices of digital currencies and those who have invested in them. Musk did not say in his Twitter comments whether any vehicles had been purchased with bitcoin and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some welcomed Musk's U-turn on bitcoin payments. "We were surprised it took Musk so long to recognize the detrimental impact of Bitcoin on the environment but are happy to see the reversal of Tesla's position," said Ben Dear, CEO of Osmosis Investment Management, which holds Tesla stock.

He said the reversal will "pressure companies moving forward to think twice about the consequences before accepting it as a form of payment," adding the volatility of bitcoin makes it commercially nonviable for large-scale corporate adoption. Musk reaffirmed he remains a strong believer in cryptocurrencies and was looking at other cryptocurrencies that use less than 1% of bitcoin's energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

Scotlands Robert MacIntyre has made plans for another late-night gaming session after carding a six-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead at the British Masters on Thursday. World number 45 MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in...

DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

The police department in the nations capital has suffered a massive leak of internal information after refusing to meet the blackmail demands of Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate. Experts say its the worst known ransomware attack ever t...

Blinken says U.S. will not leave Australia alone in face of China coercion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone on the field in the face of economic coercion from China.Blinken made the comment at a joint briefing with Australian Foreign Min...

Israel begins firing shells into Gaza as fighting escalates

Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021