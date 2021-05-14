DJB vice-chairperson holds virtual meeting to review water supply in Delhi

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a virtual meeting with senior officials to review the water production and supply across the national capital, a statement said.

In a tweet, Chadha said, ''Chaired a meeting of @DelhiJalBoard officials, took stock of water production & supply, in view of rising mercury, raging pandemic & reduced supply by Haryana. Instructions given to maintain status quo vis-à-vis uninterrupted supply to hospitals, along with citywide rationalization.'' ''All of you are the frontline warriors of DJB. Not just the Arvind Kejriwal government, but all of Delhi is extremely proud of you. Nobody can forget your invaluable contribution towards fulfilling the needs of every Delhiite, towards assuring they get unhindered supply of water, particularly in one of the most difficult times in history.

''Every officer of DJB answered their call of duty. In so answering, some officers came under the grip of COVID-19, some recovered, and some unfortunately, passed away. In spite of the difficult circumstances, everyone at DJB went ahead with their work,'' he said in the statement.

DJB has installed about 115 tube wells and five Ranney wells in Palla and other suitable locations for water augmentation. The water production from here is about 30 million gallons per day (MGD) and is likely to be increased further, the statement said.

''While DJB has been taking regular steps to augment water supply within Delhi, it has been observed that due to frequent power failures that last anywhere between 2-10 hours on a daily basis, there has been a loss of a few MGDs in water production in May, and similarly losses have been observed in the preceding months,'' he said in the statement.

The DJB vice-chairperson spoke to CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) and asked him to take necessary measures for reducing power failures, particularly at a time when Delhi is facing acute shortage of water due to reduced supply from Haryana, it said.

''It is a fact that due to severe shortage of raw water supply from Haryana, there is an overall reduction of 60-65 MGD in the water production of DJB, which is adversely affecting the potable water supply in many parts of Delhi, especially the tail-end of the command areas,'' Chadha said.

