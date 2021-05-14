PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK officials 'anxious' over spread of variant found in India, Johnson warns https://on.ft.com/3tIZGYb - Cameron defends his lobbying of ministers for Greensill Capital https://on.ft.com/3eH7qWy

- Longer gap between Pfizer jabs boosts antibody response in elderly https://on.ft.com/3w5oVpe - Sanjeev Gupta's Wyelands Bank teeters under weight of bad debt https://on.ft.com/3fiYhCI

- Premier League chief rejects calls for independent football watchdog https://on.ft.com/3ybIhLq Overview

- Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said health officials are "anxious" about the COVID-19 variant first identified in India and refused to rule out the possibility of localised lockdowns to stem its spread. - David Cameron has defended his lobbying of British ministers and officials on behalf of Greensill Capital, insisting it was to benefit the economy rather than preserve the value of his share options in the company.

- Extending the interval between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE from three to 12 weeks strengthens the antibody response in elderly people, according to a new UK study. - Wyelands Bank, owned by British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, is to be sold or wound-up after its accounts revealed that repayments on 80% of its loan book were overdue.

- The chief executive of the English Premier League has rejected calls to create an independent regulator to supervise football, as the sport grapples with the fallout from the collapsed breakaway Super League. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)