Left Menu

China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. ** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.2% to 3,471.17 points.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:10 IST
China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.2% to 3,471.17 points. ** Leading the pack, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 healthcare index rallied 2% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Asian shares gained on Friday, as U.S. Fed officials calmed inflation fears. ** "Investors hunt for bargains as the blue-chip CSI300 index approaches a key support level since mid-March, while gains in overseas markets also provide some solace," said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** Though traders and analysts remain cautious for the time being, as they believed inflation fears could lead to tight liquidity conditions. ** "There are also no signs of monetary loosening, as Beijing continues to maintain a cautious policy stance," Zheng said.

** "Our risk control measures are more stringent this year, as we see no easy opportunities out there like those last year when liquidity was ample amid the coronavirus outbreak," said Luo Yuxi, a Hubei-based fund manager at Langxin Investment. ** Investors are also focused on the development of Sino-U.S. relations.

** The United States needs new trade law tools to head off anti-competitive threats from China against key American high-technology industries, rather than reacting once harm is done, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.0% to 27,981.51 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 0.4% at 10,382.09.

** The Hang Seng tech index slipped 0.7%, as heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd fell after posting its first operating loss as a public company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modest start for Rahil Gangjee in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee had a less than satisfactory start with 2-over 74 in the first round of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour and was placed tied 61st.On a tough and rainy day at the Sagamihara Country Club, Gangjee had...

Covaxin dispatched to various states like Gujarat, Assam: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has dispatched COVID vaccine Covaxin to various states like Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.The Hyderabad-based vaccine major, which has come under fire from the Delhi government over supply...

Cursed Season 2: “There is so much story left” says Katherine Langford

Cursed launched on Netflix on July 17, 2020, with 10 episodes and received good critics reviews and an enormous global fanbase. Especially the fans were excited seeing Katherine Langfords performance as Nimue, the Lady of the lake. They are...

Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of senior scientists said in a letter. More investigation is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021