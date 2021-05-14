Left Menu

IEX posts Q4 revenue at Rs 102 crore on rising transactions

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said on Friday its standalone revenue for the January to March quarter grew by 28 per cent to Rs 102 crore from Rs 79 crore in Q4 FY20 due to 41 per cent increase in transaction revenue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:58 IST
IEX posts Q4 revenue at Rs 102 crore on rising transactions
Power prices discovered at IEX provide a competitive benchmark for entire value chain.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said on Friday its standalone revenue for the January to March quarter grew by 28 per cent to Rs 102 crore from Rs 79 crore in Q4 FY20 due to 41 per cent increase in transaction revenue. For the fiscal year 2021, the growth was over 20 per cent with revenue totalling Rs 357 crore.

Q4 FY21 saw the highest ever quarterly electricity volume at 22.4 billion units and also the highest ever growth of 62.1 per cent. The fiscal 2021 saw the highest ever yearly volume of 73.9 billion units traded at the exchange since 2008, resulting in 37 per cent year-on-year growth.

IEX said the growth was driven by competitive power prices, creating traction with distribution utilities as well as industrial consumers, growing consumption of electricity, availability of adequate domestic coal besides commencement of new and much-awaited market segments like real time market and green market. The day-ahead market saw an average market clearing price of Rs 2.82 per unit in the fiscal year 2021, about 6 per cent lower than the previous year price.

Low power prices and ample sell-side liquidity through the year helped distribution utilities and industrial consumers to optimise their power procurement and maintain good financial liquidity amid the Covid crisis, said the exchange. IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery, and increases accessibility and transparency of the power market while enhancing speed and efficiency of trade execution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crematoriums in Nepal overwhelmed due to increase in COVID-19 deaths

Crematoriums in Nepal, including one attached to the famed Pashupatinath Temple, have become overwhelmed by dead bodies of COVID-19 patients during the second wave of coronavirus in the Himalayan nation, according to a media report on Frida...

Germany's COVID-19 case rate falls below key threshold

Germanys seven-day rate of COVID-19 cases fell below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 people for the first time since March, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The number of new cases reported ...

Modest start for Rahil Gangjee in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee had a less than satisfactory start with 2-over 74 in the first round of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour and was placed tied 61st.On a tough and rainy day at the Sagamihara Country Club, Gangjee had...

Covaxin dispatched to various states like Gujarat, Assam: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has dispatched COVID vaccine Covaxin to various states like Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.The Hyderabad-based vaccine major, which has come under fire from the Delhi government over supply...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021