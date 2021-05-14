CavinKare announces COVID-19 relief measures for its employees

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:17 IST
Chennai, May 14 (PTI): Fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare would provide COVID-19 vaccination cover to all its 1,700 employees and dependent family members, besides offering education support to children of employees in case of any unfortunate event, the company said on Friday.

CavinKare would cover 1,700 employees across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka under the vaccination drive for all its employees and dependent family members both at factory and corporate level, a company statement said here.

In addition, in the case of any unfortunate event, the company would provide financial assistance to the bereaved family by paying an annual salary for a fixed time frame as an immediate monetary support over and above the statutory insurance benefits.

As part of COVID-19 relief initiatives, the company extended educational support and sponsorship till college for two children of the deceased employee, it said.

''We want to stand by our employees and their family during these trying times by offering the right support and nurturing a positive ecosystem. Their health and safety are of monumental importance to us at CavinKare,'' company Director and CEO - Personal Care and Alliances, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.

''We will continue to prioritise the overall well-being of our employees and extend support to their family in these uncertain times'' he added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

