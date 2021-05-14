Left Menu

Solar PLI scheme to benefit 8 to 13 pc of incremental panels demand till FY30: Ind-Ra

The allocation of Rs 4,500 crore towards solar modules manufacturing industry can benefit sales of 20 gigawatts from capacity developed under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) estimates.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:30 IST
Solar PLI scheme to benefit 8 to 13 pc of incremental panels demand till FY30: Ind-Ra
The amount under PLI will have to go up significantly for India to reduce import dependence.. Image Credit: ANI

The allocation of Rs 4,500 crore towards solar modules manufacturing industry can benefit sales of 20 gigawatts from capacity developed under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) estimates. The scheme is definitely a shot-in-the-arm and much-required step to tackle import requirement and bring it down from 90 per cent import requirement levels to 64 to 74 per cent on an average till FY30.

However, said Ind-Ra, the amount under PLI will have to go significantly up if India has to reduce its import dependence, assuming the country proceeds on its target of 280 GW solar capacity by FY30. Supply and logistical constraints have already pushed estimated under-construction solar project costs for developers by 10 to 12 per cent.

Besides, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) says the overall extension in timelines for the commissioning of solar power generation projects is limited to six months. Ind-Ra said solar power developers are walking on a tight rope, given that they need to commission projects well before April 1, 2022 when the 25 per cent and 40 per cent basic customs duty kick in for solar cells and modules respectively.

These capacities will still have to come up based on imported modules, given that it will take time for domestic manufacturing capacities to set up. "More broad-based solar module procurement strategies including a healthy mix of domestically manufactured solar modules may mitigate these kinds of risks over the long run," said Ind-Ra.

Also, the scheme can lead to more sector consolidation (from the current 15 to 20 players with significant capacities) to benefit from the economies of scale and requirement of minimum capacity to benefit from the scheme. But on the flip side, given the strict timelines for implementation, the scheme may lose out on its intended purpose for the level of backward integration.

"All in all, this a good start but timely disbursements, ease of processes and scaling up the scheme amount will be key things to look out for over short to medium tenure to see India self-reliant and simultaneously being economically viable to meet its solar power ambitions," said Ind-Ra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF teams deployed in five states

National Disaster Response Force NDRF is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday. CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 NDRF teams committed, 24...

Egypt's road building drive eases jams but leaves some unhappy

At weekends, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is often driven out to a road construction site in Cairo where he is pictured surveying stretches of recently poured asphalt and being briefed by workers.The highways and bridges he inspe...

Crematoriums in Nepal overwhelmed due to increase in COVID-19 deaths

Crematoriums in Nepal, including one attached to the famed Pashupatinath Temple, have become overwhelmed by dead bodies of COVID-19 patients during the second wave of coronavirus in the Himalayan nation, according to a media report on Frida...

Germany's COVID-19 case rate falls below key threshold

Germanys seven-day rate of COVID-19 cases fell below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 people for the first time since March, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The number of new cases reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021