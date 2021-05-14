Pidilite Industries Reports Consolidated Net Sales Growth of 45 Percent over the Same Quarter Last Year, and EBITDA Growth of 52 Percent for Quarter Ended 31st March 2021

The Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs. 8.5 Per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India Pidilite Industries Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The Consumer and Bazaar (C&B) segment registered volume and value growth in excess of forty five percent during this quarter. Robust growth was registered across all major categories like adhesives, construction chemicals and DIY segment driven by continued demand momentum in both rural and urban geographies. The Business to Business (B2B) segment posted sequential strong volume and value growth in excess of twenty six percent aided by gradual and consistent pick-up in economic activities.

Overseas subsidiaries have reported high double-digit constant currency revenue growth as well as strong earnings growth.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Consolidated Performance • Net sales at Rs. 2,230 Cr grew by 45% over the same quarter last year. Net sales at Rs. 7,251 Cr, reported flat growth over last year. On a like to like basis (excluding PAPL) Net Sales in Q4 grew by 38 % and declined 2% for the full year.

• EBITDA before non-operating income at Rs. 460 Cr grew by 52% over the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the year ended stood at Rs. 1,683 Cr and grew by 7% over last year. On a like to like basis (excluding PAPL) EBITDA in Q4 grew by 41 % and 3% for the full year.

• Profit before Tax and Exceptional items (PBT) at Rs. 415 Cr grew by 63% over the same quarter last year. PBT at Rs. 1,526 Cr, reported flat growth over last year. On a like to like basis (excluding PAPL) PBT in Q4 grew by 49 % and declined 4% for the full year.

• Profit after tax (PAT) at Rs. 307 Cr grew by 96% over the same quarter last year. PAT at Rs. 1,126 Cr, reported flat growth over last year. On a like to like basis (excluding PAPL) PAT in Q4 grew by 80% and declined 4% for the full year.

The Company acquired 100% stake in Pidilite Adhesives Pvt Ltd (PAPL) [Formerly known as Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Private Limited (HAMSPL)] on 3rd November 2020.

Standalone Performance • Net sales at Rs. 1,851 Cr grew by 42% over the same quarter last year with underlying sales volume and mix growth of 40%. This was driven by 45% growth in sales volume and mix of C&B and 26% growth in sales volume and mix of B2B. Net sales for the year ended stood at Rs. 6,187 Cr and declined by 2% over last year.

• EBITDA before non-operating income at Rs. 408 Cr grew by 43% over the same quarter last year. EBITDA for year ended stood at Rs. 1,550 Cr and grew by 4% over last year.

• Profit before Tax and Exceptional Items (PBT) at Rs. 376 Cr grew by 43% over the same quarter last year. PBT for the year ended stood at Rs. 1,457 Cr, declined by 3% over last year.

• Profit after Tax (PAT) at Rs. 277 Cr grew by 73% over the same quarter last year. PAT for the year ended at Rs 1,081 Cr declined by 2% over last year.

Commenting on the quarter performance, Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said: Q4 2020-21: “This quarter witnessed robust broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies. Despite significant challenges in FY 21, we have displayed adaptability and resilience while building capacity and capability. Gross margins continue to be impacted due to unprecedented inflation in input costs. Despite pricing and cost actions, we expect margins to remain under pressure in the coming quarters. The current second wave of the pandemic poses challenges and Pidilite remains committed to working with our partners to overcome this crisis.” About Pidilite Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Fevicryl, Motomax, Hobby Ideas, Araldite.

