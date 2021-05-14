Left Menu

JioPhone users to get 300 minutes of free outgoing calls per month

Reliance Jio said on Friday it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of Covid-19 pandemic to users who have not been able to recharge.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:30 IST
Jio has disrupted the market with latest data-centric technologies and low tariffs.. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio said on Friday it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of Covid-19 pandemic to users who have not been able to recharge. Besides, for every JioPhone plan recharged, users will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. But this offer is not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.

"Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic," said Jio in a statement. The company says it is committed to lay the foundation of a digital society -- a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service at the lowest price globally, and has access to the most advanced digital platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

