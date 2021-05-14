Left Menu

Markets slump as Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:34 IST
Markets slump as Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks. The new measures announced by the health ministry, which will be force from Sunday to mid June, include limiting social gatherings to two people and ceasing dining in at restaurants.

"This is clearly a setback in our fight against COVID-19, " said Lawrence Wong, the minister for education who co-chairs Singapore's coronavirus taskforce. The new moves, which dashed hopes Singapore was heading towards a re-opening, sent the Straits Times Index and Singapore Airlines' stock price to the lowest in more than two months.

"Quick reopening hopes have been dashed, especially for the travel and leisure sectors," said Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim. "Manufacturing should hold up as has been the case over the past year." Working from home will also be made the default arrangement under the new measures.

Albeit with a reduced capacity, shopping malls and cinemas will be allowed to keep operating, and events and weddings to take place under the new arrangements. The authorities said they will review the measures after two weeks to assess if adjustments are needed.

The Asian trade and financial hub had been reporting almost zero or single-digit daily local infections for months, before a recent rise in cases. On Thursday, it confirmed 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September driven partly by a cluster at Changi airport. Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said given the rising infections it is "very likely" that Singapore would not meet the threshold for a long-delayed Hong Kong travel bubble, which was recently rescheduled to start in late May.

The Singapore stock market dropped about 3%, led by falls in retail-exposed shares and companies exposed to travel. Singapore Airlines shares fell more than 6%. The Singapore dollar also slipped a fraction after the announcement.

Singapore is due to hold the annual Shangri-La Dialogue from June 4–5, which typically attracts top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe. The city-state is also planning to host the World Economic Forum's annual summit in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service hit by ransomware attack, vaccine rollout unaffected

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from what it described as a significant ransomware attack but said its coronavirus vaccination programme was unaffected.The head of the Health Service Exe...

China stocks post weekly gains on financial, healthcare boost

China stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4 to 5,110.59, while the Sha...

Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkeys Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels as the nation grapples with a deep economic crisis. The company...

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021