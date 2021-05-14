Left Menu

In surprise move, Japan adds 3 prefectures to virus state of emergency

The latest state of emergency declarations would come as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to start. Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures on Sunday under a state of emergency until May 31, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of coronavirus countermeasures.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:48 IST
In surprise move, Japan adds 3 prefectures to virus state of emergency

Japan said on Friday it would declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, in a surprise move reflecting growing concerns about the virus's spread. The latest state of emergency declarations would come as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to start.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures on Sunday under a state of emergency until May 31, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of coronavirus countermeasures. With an eye on the economy, the government had originally proposed a more targeted "quasi-emergency" declaration for five additional prefectures.

"Experts told us that a strong message had to be sent to the public given the critical situation with the mutant strains," Nishimura said in parliament to explain the government's retraction of its original proposal. Three prefectures will be added to the lesser declaration as planned.

With the latest measures, 19 out of Japan's 47 prefectures covering about 70% of its population would fall under restrictions that include closures of eateries by 8 p.m. and a ban on alcohol at bars and restaurants. Dai-ichi Life Research Institute estimated that the nine-prefecture state-of-emergency could slash about 1 trillion yen ($9.1 billion) from gross domestic product and cut 57,000 jobs over the coming months.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed Japan's economy would grow much more slowly than previously hoped this quarter, hobbled by emergency restrictions. Experts say medical resources are being pushed to the brink, while Japan's inoculation drive has been the slowest among advanced nations with just 3% of the population vaccinated, according to Reuters data.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's popularity has been hit by what many perceive as the government's inadequate coronavirus response. A fresh poll by Jiji News put the cabinet's approval rating at 32.2%, down 4.4 points from the previous survey. Suga will hold a news conference at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT).

OLYMPIC OPPOSITION The northern island-prefecture of Hokkaido, which is set to host the marathon event, reported a record 712 cases on Thursday, while Tokyo had 1,010 cases. Nationwide, Japan has seen about 656,000 confirmed cases so far, with 11,161 deaths.

The state of emergency in Tokyo and elsewhere would run through this month, by which time the Olympic Games would be fewer than two months away. Public opposition to the Summer Games - already postponed a year from 2020 due to the global pandemic - has persisted.

A change.org petition https://www.change.org/p/%E4%BA%BA%E3%80%85%E3%81%AE%E5%91%BD%E3%81%A8%E6%9A%AE%E3%82%89%E3%81%97%E3%82%92%E5%AE%88%E3%82%8B%E3%81%9F%E3%82%81%E3%81%AB-%E6%9D%B1%E4%BA%AC%E4%BA%94%E8%BC%AA%E3%81%AE%E9%96%8B%E5%82%AC%E4%B8%AD%E6%AD%A2%E3%82%92%E6%B1%82%E3%82%81%E3%81%BE%E3%81%99-stoptokyoolympic?source_location=petitions_browse calling for the cancellation of the Olympics garnered more than 350,000 signatures in just nine days - a record pace for the forum's Japan version, according to the campaign's organiser - and was submitted to the Olympic and Paralympic committee chiefs as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. In a rare and blunt expression of trepidation over the Olympics by a high-profile businessman, SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he was "afraid" of having the Games, fearing for both Japan and countries sending athletes to Tokyo.

Economy Minister Nishimura repeated the government's stance that it would do its utmost to contain the pandemic to be able to hold a "safe and secure" Games. ($1 = 109.5100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators....

Irish health service hit by ransomware attack, vaccine rollout unaffected

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from what it described as a significant ransomware attack but said its coronavirus vaccination programme was unaffected.The head of the Health Service Exe...

China stocks post weekly gains on financial, healthcare boost

China stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4 to 5,110.59, while the Sha...

Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkeys Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels as the nation grapples with a deep economic crisis. The company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021