Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 7 to Rs 2,593 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 7, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 2,593 per quintal with an open interest of 16,420 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for June delivery went down by Rs 22, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 2,671 per quintal in 1,03,150 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)