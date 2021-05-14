Left Menu

Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:35 IST
Guar seed prices on Friday went down by Rs 3 to Rs 4,335 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for May delivery was trading at Rs 4,335 down by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 7,075 lots.

For June delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 19, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 4,371 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 64,900 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

