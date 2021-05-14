Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears

Global stocks edged higher and the dollar dipped on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy in the world's biggest economy. The bounce, extending a late recovery in the prior session, interrupted a three-day route for stocks globally, amid market jitters over accelerating U.S. inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global stocks edged higher and the dollar dipped on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy in the world's biggest economy.

The bounce, extending a late recovery in the prior session, interrupted a three-day route for stocks globally, amid market jitters over accelerating U.S. inflation. The MSCI World Index, a broad gauge of equity markets globally, was up 0.3% in early European trading, adding to Thursday's 0.4% gains after a loss of more than 4% since the start of the week.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index was up 0.6% in early deals while the FTSE 100, Europe's biggest index, was up 0.7%. The gains followed overnight strength in Asia, where Tokyo's Nikkei jumped 2.3%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8% and Chinese blue chips rose 2.2%.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6% and its Nasdaq peer up 0.8%. Among Fed speakers overnight, Governor Christopher Waller signaled rates would not rise until policymakers either see inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation.

"Inflation, it seems, matters less today than yesterday," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients. "The buy-the-dip crowd was out in force," suggesting that recent selling was "a pullback within a bull market," he said.

Looking ahead, traders will wait for the release of a fresh batch of U.S. data including April retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization, while the Dallas Federal Reserve President is also set to speak. In Europe, meanwhile, the European Central Bank is set to publish the accounts of its April meeting.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down fell by nearly 4 basis points overnight and eased further to trade at 1.6539%. After holding steady in Asia overnight, the U.S. currency edged lower against a basket of its major peers, with the dollar index down 0.2% at 90.57, taking a breather after recent strong gains.

Gold was last up 0.3% at $1,832 an ounce, helped by the pullback in the dollar. Oil prices steadied around flat on the day as investors focused on high coronavirus cases in key consumer India and the return to action of a top U.S. fuel pipeline network after being shut due to a cyber attack.

Brent crude was unchanged at $67.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.1% at $63.88 a barrel. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered to trade just above $50,000 on Friday, after plunging to a 2-1/2-month low of $45,700 in the previous session when a media report of a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance added to pressure from Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk reversing his stance on accepting the digital currency.

Much smaller rival dogecoin jumped as much as 20% to $0.52 after Musk said on Twitter that he was involved in work to improve the token's transaction efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...

UK hospitality to face staff shortages, margin pressures: Fitch

The UK hospitality sector is facing staff shortages as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted and demand returns, Fitch Ratings has said. EU nationals who left the country following Brexit and employees who switched sectors during t...

Rugby-Revised schedule for Lions' South Africa tour as venues cut

The British and Irish Lions have scrapped plans to play matches all around South Africa and will instead utilise two bio-secure bubbles in Cape Town and Johannesburg, officials confirmed on Friday. At this stage matches will be played behin...

Philippines' Duterte says won't withdraw ships from contested waters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from disputed areas of the South China Sea and said he would not bow to pressure, even if it jeopardises his friendship with Beijing. The Philippines ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021