Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:41 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 7.9 to Rs 1,490 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 7.9, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 1,490 per 10 kg in 15,695 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

Refined soya oil contracts for June delivery went up by Rs 8.8, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 1,450.5 per 10 kg in 31,605 lots.

