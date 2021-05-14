Soybean futures slip on muted demand

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Soybean prices on Friday fell by Rs 78 to Rs 7,661 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for May delivery fell Rs 78, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 7,661 per quintal with an open interest of 13,330 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

Soybean for June delivery went down by Rs 32, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 7,361 per quintal with an open interest of 53,670 lots.

