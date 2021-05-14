Left Menu

Reliance Jio announces offer free talk time for JioPhone users for COVID pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:46 IST
Reliance Jio announces offer free talk time for JioPhone users for COVID pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio on Friday said it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month, which amounts to 10 minutes per day, for the entire period of the pandemic.

The scheme will be available to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Reliance Jio is the first company to announce free talk time for users in the second wave of pandemic wherein many states have imposed lockdowns or lockdown-like restrictions as a desperate measure to restrict the spread of the virus.

''Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic,'' Jio said in a statement.

In addition to free talk time, Jio has announced that for every JioPhone plan recharged by a JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

''In these unprecedented times of the COVID pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society,'' the statement said.

However, these offers are not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...

UK hospitality to face staff shortages, margin pressures: Fitch

The UK hospitality sector is facing staff shortages as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted and demand returns, Fitch Ratings has said. EU nationals who left the country following Brexit and employees who switched sectors during t...

Rugby-Revised schedule for Lions' South Africa tour as venues cut

The British and Irish Lions have scrapped plans to play matches all around South Africa and will instead utilise two bio-secure bubbles in Cape Town and Johannesburg, officials confirmed on Friday. At this stage matches will be played behin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021