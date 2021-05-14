Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Q4 profit dips 29 pc to Rs 557 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:51 IST
Dr Reddy's Q4 profit dips 29 pc to Rs 557 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Hyderabad-based drug major had posted a net profit of Rs 781 crore in January-March period of 2019-20.

Net sales however rose to Rs 4,608 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 4,336.1 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

For 2020-21 fiscal year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,952 crore as against Rs 2,026 crore in 2019-20.

Net sales increased to Rs 18,420 crore during the last fiscal year as compared with Rs 16,357 crore in 2019-20.

''In FY 21, we continued to grow across all our businesses, enhance productivity and strengthen our development pipeline,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and MD G V Prasad said.

The company is prioritising its efforts to launch Sputnik V vaccine across India while working on the development and commercialisation of several drugs for the treatment of mild to severe COVID 19 infections, he added.

The drug maker said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint which alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper payments by or on behalf of the company in violation of US anti-corruption laws.

A legal firm is conducting the investigation at the instruction of a committee of the company's board, it added.

Dr Reddy's noted that it has disclosed the matter to the US Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Securities Exchange Board of India.

''While the matter may result in government enforcement actions against the company in the United States and/or foreign jurisdictions, which could lead to civil and criminal sanctions under relevant laws, the probability of such action and the outcome are not reasonably ascertainable at this time,'' it added.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share of Rs 5 face value (500 per cent) for financial year 2020-21.

Dr Reddy's shares were trading slightly up at Rs 5,308 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...

UK hospitality to face staff shortages, margin pressures: Fitch

The UK hospitality sector is facing staff shortages as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted and demand returns, Fitch Ratings has said. EU nationals who left the country following Brexit and employees who switched sectors during t...

Rugby-Revised schedule for Lions' South Africa tour as venues cut

The British and Irish Lions have scrapped plans to play matches all around South Africa and will instead utilise two bio-secure bubbles in Cape Town and Johannesburg, officials confirmed on Friday. At this stage matches will be played behin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021