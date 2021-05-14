Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end week lower on tech sell-off

** The Hang Seng tech index slipped 0.5% on Friday, having lost 4.9% for the week and dropped 31% from a record high hit on Feb. 18, as heavyweights continued to be under pressure on worries over China's ongoing anti-trust crackdown. ** China's State Administration for Market Regulation said last Friday it would continue to promote the "rectification" of platform companies.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:12 IST
Hong Kong stocks, which rose on Friday tracking gains in other Asian markets, posted weekly drops on tech sell-off amid worries over China's anti-monopoly probes.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 28,027.57, while the China Enterprises Index advanced 0.6% to 10,404.95 points. ** Asian shares gained ground on Friday, as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

** Though for the week, HSI declined 2.1%, while HSCE shed 2.7%.

** China's State Administration for Market Regulation said last Friday it would continue to promote the "rectification" of platform companies. ** Shares of food delivery giant Meituan lost 3% on Friday, taking its loss for the week to 13.7%.

** Meituan's chairman Wang Xing had last week posted an ancient poem on Fanfou, a Twitter-like social media platform, that had triggered traders' speculation that he was complaining about the ongoing regulatory crackdown. ** Hong Kong shares of China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd fell as much as 6.1% before ending 4% lower on Friday.

** Alibaba on Thursday posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator, and the outlook was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China. ** Adding to the pressure were tensions between Beijing and Washington.

** The United States needs new trade law tools to head off anti-competitive threats from China against key American high-technology industries, rather than reacting once the harm is done, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday.

