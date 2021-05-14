Left Menu

FTSE 100 inches up, still on track for worst weekly losses since Feb

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, but was on track to post its worst weekly performance since February on inflation worries, while Sanne Group topped the mid-cap index after rejecting a $1.90 billion buyout proposal. The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with software company Sage Group adding 3.1% after reporting strong first-half organic recurring revenue and forecasting annual growth at the top end of its 3% to 5% range.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:21 IST
FTSE 100 inches up, still on track for worst weekly losses since Feb
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday but was on track to post its worst weekly performance since February on inflation worries, while Sanne Group topped the mid-cap index after rejecting a $1.90 billion buyout proposal.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with software company Sage Group adding 3.1% after reporting strong first-half organic recurring revenue and forecasting annual growth at the top end of its 3% to 5% range. The index is down 1.6% for the week, its biggest weekly fall since February. Banks and large dollar earning consumer staples companies were among the biggest boosts to the index.

Spirits maker Diageo rose 1.8% after brokerages raised their price targets on the stock. In global markets, shares snapped a three-day decline, reflecting an overnight revival on Wall Street, as Federal Reserve officials reiterated that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory.

"The Fed is seemingly doubling down on the transitory inflation message which will help the market in the short-term but creates more asset price risk if they are forced to admit that there is a permanence to some of the inflation further down the road," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note. After rising nearly 11% this year on reopening optimism, the FTSE 100 has pared some of those gains in the last few sessions on worries that central banks might tighten their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than expected to curb inflation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out what he describes as a "cautious but irreversible" route out of lockdown for England, starting next week. He has, however, warned that new variants could derail that. "The market's kind of looking through this now even if there are regional variants and maybe some delays. What's driving UK risk exposure is the much more promising economic data we've had in the last couple of months," said Ian Williams, economics and strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.7%. Alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group jumped 25.7% after it rejected private equity firm Cinven's 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion) buyout offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel, Sharma said.And if we do not a...

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...

UK hospitality to face staff shortages, margin pressures: Fitch

The UK hospitality sector is facing staff shortages as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted and demand returns, Fitch Ratings has said. EU nationals who left the country following Brexit and employees who switched sectors during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021