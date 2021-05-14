Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Zydus Cadila on sale of its India-focused Animal Healthcare Business for INR 2921 crores

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zydus Cadila on sale of its India-focussed animal healthcare business to Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited (Zenex), which is a special purpose vehicle set up by Multiples led consortium of investors, for INR 2921 crores (~US USD 398 million) on a cash-free debt-free basis.

ANI | New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:32 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Zydus Cadila on sale of its India-focused Animal Healthcare Business for INR 2921 crores
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May14 (NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zydus Cadila on sale of its India-focussed animal healthcare business to Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited (Zenex), which is a special purpose vehicle set up by Multiples led consortium of investors, for INR 2921 crores (~US USD 398 million) on a cash-free debt-free basis. As part of the Transaction, Cadila Healthcare Limited's animal healthcare business subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement, dated May 12, 2021, with Zenex for sale of its Animal Healthcare Established Markets Undertaking to Zenex, as a going concern, on slum sale basis.

The Private Equity, General Corporate, and Competition Law teams of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zydus Cadila on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner; Ruetveij Pandya, Partner; and Ravi Shah, Partner; with support from Saurabh Sharma, Senior Associate; Dipti Bajaj, Associate; Avani Dalal, Associate; and Ravisha Seth, Associate. The legal due diligence team was led by Ravi Shah, Partner; with support from Prashant Bakhru, Senior Associate; Arzoo Virmani, Senior Associate - Designation; Avani Dalal, Associate and Ravisha Seth, Associate.

Anshuman Sakle, Partner; assisted on the Competition Law aspects of the Transaction. Other parties involved in the Transaction included Moelis (Investment bankers to Zydus Animal Health and Investment Limited); PwC (Financial advisors to Multiples Alternate Asset Management Private Limited).

The Transaction was signed on May 12, 2021. India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020.

The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund for procurement of vaccines: Siddaramaiah

The Congress Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.The government has miserably failed to protect the people and va...

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel, Sharma said.And if we do not a...

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021