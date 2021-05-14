Left Menu

UK hospitality to face staff shortages, margin pressures: Fitch

The UK hospitality sector is facing staff shortages as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted and demand returns, Fitch Ratings has said.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:42 IST
UK hospitality to face staff shortages, margin pressures: Fitch
UK pandemic restrictions are being phased out following successful vaccination rollouts.. Image Credit: ANI

The UK hospitality sector is facing staff shortages as the pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted and demand returns, Fitch Ratings has said. EU nationals who left the country following Brexit and employees who switched sectors during the pandemic are the main reasons for anticipated shortages.

"We expect hospitality companies like pubs, hotels and restaurants to incur additional costs of hiring and training new employees, although such margin pressures are likely to be temporary," said Fitch. The UK pandemic restrictions are being gradually phased out following successful vaccination rollouts so far and reduced infection rates.

Pubs' and restaurants' outdoor serving reopened on April 12 in England and is enjoying surging demand. Indoor mixing is expected to be allowed from May 17 and all legal limits on social contact could be removed on June 21. Given uncertainties surrounding travelling abroad, demand for domestic holiday accommodation is strong with the most popular destinations already fully booked for the summer.

UK hospitality operators are facing staff shortages as activities resume. Before Brexit, EU nationals made up between 12 and 24 per cent of the total workforce in the UK hospitality industry. Many of them left the country during the lockdowns. EU nationals now have to obtain a visa in order to enter the country to work which entails securing a job offer that meets minimum salary levels, among other requirements.

The hospitality sector also lost employees to other businesses that remained open during the pandemic. Fitch expects hospitality operators' costs of hiring and training to increase in the short term, putting pressure on their margins.

They may face increased salary requirements, for example, in order to attract EU nationals, particularly during high summer and early autumn seasons, or to hire skilled employees to train workers with no prior experience. Besides, the national living wage in the UK was increased by 6.2 per cent on April 1.

"We forecast revenue in the pub sector to reach pre-pandemic levels on a quarterly basis by end-2023. For hotels, we forecast revenue per available room to be below 2019 levels by 15 per cent and around 10 per cent in 2022 and 2023 respectively," said Fitch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launches free vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 yrs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the state and appealed to citizens to get inoculated to help the government contain the spread of COVID-19.Ov...

Twelve killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said. Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosques Imam, had be...

Maha to raise its oxygen production capacity to 3,000 MT: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government has set a target of producing 3,000 metric tonnes of oxygen per day to ensure that the state does not face a paucity of life-saving gas.Speaking to reporters a...

Centre dilly-dallied over PM-KISAN amount transfer to Bengal farmers: Mamata

As farmers in West Bengal received the first installment of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre, accusing it of dilly-dallying over the transfer of funds to beneficiaries in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021