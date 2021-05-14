Left Menu

Centre to supply 192 lakh COVID vaccines to states/UTs from May 16-31: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:53 IST
Centre to supply 192 lakh COVID vaccines to states/UTs from May 16-31: Health ministry

A total of 191.99 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield and Covaxin--will be supplied to states/UTs free of cost from May 16 to May 31, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The delivery schedule for the allocation will be shared in advance. States/UTs have been requested to direct the officials concerned to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise vaccine wastage, it said.

The 191.99 lakh doses include 162.5 lakh Covishield doses and 29.49 lakh Covaxin doses.

''The basic objective behind informing the states and UTs in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made available from Government of India for 15 days is to ensure that they prepare effective plans for judicious and optimum utilisation of these free vaccine doses which are meant for the age group of 45 and above, and for healthcare and frontline workers,'' the ministry said.

In the previous fortnight, that is 1 May-May 15, 2021, a total quantum of more than 1.7 crore vaccine doses has been made available by the Centre to states/UTs, free of charge.

In addition, more than 4.39 crore doses were made available for direct procurement by the states as well as private hospitals in the month of May, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearly 18 crore (17.93 crore as per the 7 am provisional report on Friday).

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has successfully completed 118 days wherein 17.93 crore doses have been administered to identified beneficiaries through collaborative efforts of all states and UTs.

India is the fastest country globally to reach the 17 crore target in 114 days. The US took 115 days and China took 119 days to administer the same amount of doses.

The 'Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy' is being implemented from May 1 2021 wherein 50 per cent of the available doses are earmarked for supply to states and UTs, as free of cost supply from Government of India channel, while the remaining 50 per cent is available for direct procurement from the vaccine manufacturers by states and UTs and private hospitals.

The allocation of Centre’s supplies to states/UTs is decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for second doses during the upcoming fortnight, the ministry stated.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launches free vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 yrs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the state and appealed to citizens to get inoculated to help the government contain the spread of COVID-19.Ov...

Twelve killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said. Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosques Imam, had be...

Maha to raise its oxygen production capacity to 3,000 MT: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government has set a target of producing 3,000 metric tonnes of oxygen per day to ensure that the state does not face a paucity of life-saving gas.Speaking to reporters a...

Centre dilly-dallied over PM-KISAN amount transfer to Bengal farmers: Mamata

As farmers in West Bengal received the first installment of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre, accusing it of dilly-dallying over the transfer of funds to beneficiaries in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021