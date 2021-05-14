Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices fell 0.19 percent to Rs 1,279.60 per kg in futures trade on Friday after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded lower by Rs 2.40, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 1,279.60 per kg with a business turnover of 2,068 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

