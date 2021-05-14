Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Friday slipped 0.42 per cent to Rs 776.35 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 3.25, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 776.35 per kg in a business turnover of 3,736 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)