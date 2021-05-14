Left Menu

Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:53 IST
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 against US dollar
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to end at 73.29 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking weaker American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.41 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41.

It finally ended at 73.29 against the American currency, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous closing.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.42 against the American currency.

The forex market was closed on Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 percent to 90.54.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 percent to USD 67.72 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 41.75 points or 0.86 percent higher at 48,732.55, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 18.70 points or 0.13 percent to 14,677.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,260.59 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya at home amid pandemic as gold shops remain closed

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune gains. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the spirits of people for the secon...

Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats

Bitcoin was heading on Friday for its worst week since February, while dogecoin leapt by a quarter, as the latest tweets on cryptocurrencies from Tesla boss Elon Musk sent the digital coins on a wild ride.Bitcoin is down about 13 this week ...

Malerkotla to be Punjab's 23rd district

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, carving the states only Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district.Adjoining Amargarh and Ahmedgarh will also form part of Punjabs 23rd ...

INSIGHT-The man behind Brazil's search for miracle COVID-19 cures

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, addressing the nation last month in a social media video, touted the latest in a string of unconventional drugs he says can ease the countrys COVID-19 crisis. Bolsonaro - a vaccine skeptic and promoter of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021