Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data

The Dow and the S&P 500 are set for their steepest weekly drop since January after stronger-than-expected inflation data, signs of labor shortage and higher commodity prices this week raised bets the Federal Reserve would have to hike interest rates sooner than anticipated. The three main U.S. stock indexes snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless claims data.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:13 IST
US STOCKS-Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures firmed on Friday at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy, while investors awaited retail sales data.

Retail sales is likely to have increase 1% in April after a 9.8% jump in March, data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show. Industrial production and consumer sentiment data will also be released later in the day. The Dow and the S&P 500 are set for their steepest weekly drop since January after stronger-than-expected inflation data, signs of labor shortage and higher commodity prices this week raised bets the Federal Reserve would have to hike interest rates sooner than anticipated.

The three main U.S. stock indexes snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless claims data. In signs that life was returning to normal, revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

At 6:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 150 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 141.5 points, or 1.08%. Large-cap growth stocks, that were beaten down this week on concerns over their lofty valuations, led gains in early trading with Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gaining about 1% each and Tesla Inc adding about 3%.

Disappointing subscriber additions for Walt Disney Co's namesake streaming service overshadowed better-than-expected overall profits, driving down shares of the entertainment company by 3.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...

Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government

The head of Malis transitional government, Moctar Ouane, has resigned, paving the way for President Bah Ndaw to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.Moctar Ouane was named interim prime minister in September a...

Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17, Lusa news agency says

Portugal will allow British tourists to enter the country from May 17, following Britains go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to the southern European nation from that date, Lusa news agency reported on Friday. Citing a forei...

Leveraging New Technologies can Help Protect Families During the COVID: Population Foundation of India

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Families across the world have been under tremendous pressure in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Deep seated gender inequalities and discrimination have ensured that the dice is rolled against women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021