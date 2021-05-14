Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 146; silver jumps Rs 513

Silver also gained Rs 513 to Rs 70,191 per kilogram from Rs 69,678 per kilogram in the previous trade.Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 146 with recovery in COMEX New York-based commodities exchange gold prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:16 IST
Gold rose by Rs 146 to Rs 47,110 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,964 per 10 gram. Silver also gained Rs 513 to Rs 70,191 per kilogram from Rs 69,678 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 146 with recovery in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices. Gold prices in India traded up on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritaya” where buying gold is said to be a good omen,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,834 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.20 per ounce.

Gold prices halted two days of decline on Friday supported by a weaker dollar, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

