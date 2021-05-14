Left Menu

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 profit at Rs 14 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:28 IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 101.92 crore in the year-ago period, Texmaco said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the period under review increased to Rs 617.91 crore, over Rs 441.48 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the filing said.

The company further said its operations were affected due to the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

Despite intermittent disruptions during the year due to the pandemic, lockdowns, and restrictive attendance measures, the company has been able to perform reasonably during the quarter and fiscal year 2020-21, it said.

Texmaco is an engineering and infrastructure company, with five manufacturing units extending over 170 acres in the outskirts of Kolkata.

