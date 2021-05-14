Left Menu

Shriram City Union Finance to infuse Rs 500 cr in Shriram Housing Fin

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:31 IST
Shriram City Union Finance to infuse Rs 500 cr in Shriram Housing Fin

Mortgage financier Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL) Friday said its promoter Shriram City Union Finance will infuse Rs 500 crore in the company.

Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) has already invested Rs 200 crore and plans to infuse the remaining amount over the next two years, SHFL said on Friday.

“The board of Shriram City Union Finance has also approved an investment of up to Rs 500 crore into SHFL over the next two years, Rs 200 crore of which has been invested now,” SHFL said in a release.

The current infusion will increase SCUF's holding in SHFL to 81.16 per cent from the existing 77.25 per cent, it said.

SHFL Managing Director and CEO Ravi Subramanian said the capital infusion will help the company expand its business and support growth plans for the next 12-15 months.

“We have had a great FY21 and with this capital at our disposal, we expect to ride out the second wave of the pandemic and come out stronger in FY2022,” he said.

With this investment, SHFL's net worth has increased to Rs 776 crore from Rs 576 crore as of March 31, 2021, according to the release. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the housing finance company's profit after tax grew by 34 per cent to Rs 62.4 crore. Its assets under management (AUM) grew 70 per cent year-on-year, with the highest ever quarterly and yearly disbursements of Rs 1,005 crore and Rs 2,195 crore, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...

Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government

The head of Malis transitional government, Moctar Ouane, has resigned, paving the way for President Bah Ndaw to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.Moctar Ouane was named interim prime minister in September a...

Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17, Lusa news agency says

Portugal will allow British tourists to enter the country from May 17, following Britains go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to the southern European nation from that date, Lusa news agency reported on Friday. Citing a forei...

Leveraging New Technologies can Help Protect Families During the COVID: Population Foundation of India

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Families across the world have been under tremendous pressure in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Deep seated gender inequalities and discrimination have ensured that the dice is rolled against women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021